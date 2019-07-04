Press release from City of Asheville | Communication & Public Engagement Department:

The City of Asheville is pleased to announce a call for local artists, which will complement the work by Art Ecologie and be supported by Asheville-based artist collective, adé PROJECT.

In partnership with the community, Art Ecologie and adé PROJECT, the work that was formerly known as the Visiting Artist Project has been rebranded as Celebrating African Americans Through Public Art (CAAPA). The inaugural public artwork will be a community-informed project that will honor THE BLOCK. In order to complete a mural and two installations representing the legacy and memories of THE BLOCK, Art Ecologie and adé PROJECT seek (4) local artists to work collaboratively with on this creative process.

Call for artists

This call seeks artists experienced Asheville area to assist Art Ecologie with the public art installation and design in THE BLOCK. Selected artists will be paid an honorarium for their participation by the City.

Mixed media artist: Experienced fine artist working with collage and other mixed media.

Muralists: Experienced in detailed outdoor murals including lettering.

Literary artist: Experienced with poetry / spoken word.

Project outline

Selected artists will work with Art Ecologie members to implement their public art installation design. Duties may include: Co-facilitate community art workshops; work collaboratively to create mixed media collage elements; engage in community listening; and assist with murals.

Submission guidelines

Lived experience | African-American/persons of color are highly encouraged to apply.

Portfolio to include 5-10 quality images or video of previous work plus website/ social media site.

Artist statement | short biography and curriculum vitae.

References | Contact information for one to two references.

Early submissions: Due 5 p.m. July 9

Final submissions: By 5 p.m. July 18.

Email submissions with content above to connect@theadeproject.org.

Program background

In 2018, the City of Asheville’s Public Art and Cultural Commission announced the creation of the Visiting Artist Program. The 2018 partnership is funded by the City’s Percent for Public Art Policy, sponsored by the Public Art and Cultural Commission, and being guided by a local leadership team of artists, arts and culture educators, activists, and promoters.

Celebrating African Americans Through Public Art is the recently rebranded Visiting Artist Project. The project focuses on the goal to enhance underserved communities and address needs in the city’s public art collection by setting into motion a mission to create public art that emphasizes public input.

For more information

For more information on this project, or with questions, please contact Project Manager Cortina Caldwell at connect@theadeproject.org. For general questions about the City of Asheville’s public art program, email Steph Monson Dahl of the Economic Development Department at sdahl@ashevillenc.gov.

Find a copy of this press release on Asheville City Source.