Press release from The Chabad House:

The Chabad House will host Asheville’s largest and eleventh annual Hanukkah party, a community-wide holiday celebration, CHANUKAH LIVE 2017!, on Sunday, December 17, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM, at the AMF Star Lanes, 491 Kenilworth Road, Asheville, NC. This event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

Chanukah Live will feature many highlights, including unlimited bowling, Jewish music, Latkes and Sufganiyot, Chocolate Gelt and Dreidels, bowling pin Menorah lighting, Chanukah activities, children’s presentation, grand raffle drawing, meeting Judah Maccabi, and much more. Elected officials will be in attendance as well.

This years’ 8-foot Giving Menorah is sponsored by Chabad House, honoring Laurie Johnson to light the Menorah, in grateful recognition of her contributions to the entire Asheville Jewish community.

Chanukah begins this year on the eve of December 12th, and lasts for 8 days. Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, recalls the victory more than 2,100 years ago, of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people, over the mighty forces of an enemy that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life, and prohibit religious freedom.

“Today, to people of all faiths, the Chanukah holiday serves as a symbol and message of the triumph of freedom over oppression, of spirit over matter, of light over darkness. ͞Chanukah reminds us that just a little bit of light can defeat an empire of darkness, human goodness can defy terror and force, and purposeful life and spiritual vitality can overcome destruction”, says Rabbi Shaya Susskind, Executive Director of the Chabad House, the Asheville-WNC branch of the worldwide Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

CHANUKAH LIVE! is a program of the Chabad House, co-sponsored by Friends of Chabad. From now through December 15th, Chabad is accepting donations for Chanukah Live; all donations are tax deductible, all businesses and individuals will be recognized at the event, and donations will be matched dollar for dollar during this month’s ongoing match-a-thon. Email rabbi@chabadasheville.org, or call Chabad House at 828-505-0746 to RSVP, to sponsor, or volunteer for this event.

Event may get sold out; best to place advance reservations at chabadasheville.org/chanukahlive.

Cost: $8/person, 2 and under FREE

(includes bowling + shoe rental, and all food and activities)

$180/Lane Sponsor and $360/Event Sponsor