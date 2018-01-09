Fletcher Chili Cook-Off

Calling All Cooks! – Applications now available for Fletcher Chili Cook-off

Fletcher, NC – The Town of Fletcher will host its 17th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, January 27 from 11:30 a.m.-2p.m. at Veritas Christian Academy. The parks and recreation department is currently seeking chefs interested in fighting for the 2018 title of best chili in Fletcher! Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Overall Chili, Best Individual Chili, Best Business Chili, Best Table Décor and People’s Choice. All types of chili will be accepted including traditional chili, white chili and vegetarian chili. If you think you have the best Chili in the Fletcher area please download an application at www.FletcherParks.org or stop by Fletcher Town Hall. Application should be returned to the parks and recreation department no later than January 19.

This event is free and the public is invited to taste all the different flavors Fletcher has to offer. Parks and Recreation staff will be on site accepting donations for the Fletcher Park Development Fund which helps improve Fletcher parks.

This event is generously sponsored by First Citizens Bank of Fletcher!