Press release from Eblen Charities:

ASHEVILLE — For thousands of families and their children in our community the Christmas season doesn’t begin in the predawn hours of Black Friday or the early sales on Thanksgiving evening.

For them, Christmas begins with the kindness of countless families, companies, organizations and individuals who generously volunteer and donate toys and dollars to the Eblen Charities St. Nicholas Project. This year, Eblen Charities is again honored and privileged to be joining two events this week that have become as much of a tradition in our mountains as the Jolly Old Elf himself.

This Thursday, the Sixth Annual Ingles Magical Christmas Toy Drive will begin its three-day event.

The Ingles Magical Christmas Toy Drive will be held at Ingles on Tunnel Road on Thursday, Nov. 30, 4:30 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 1, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 2 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Last year the St. Nicholas Project provided Christmas gifts, clothes, food and other items to nearly 4,500 children and their families who are in need in our community each year. Thanks to our generous sponsors, donors, staff, and volunteers thousands of children and their families are able to have a bright and memorable holiday that they may otherwise have been without.

New unwrapped toys can also be dropped off at hundreds of locations around our community.

For more information please contact Bill Murdock at 828-242-2848 or at wmurdock@eblencharities.org.