City of Asheville files petition to order release of additional APD body-cam footage

Press release from the city of Asheville:

ASHEVILLE — The city of Asheville filed a petition today under N.C. General Statute § 132-1.4A, asking the Buncombe County Superior Court to order the release of additional body-worn camera recordings of Asheville Police Department officers relating to the August 2017 arrest of Johnnie Jermaine Rush.

A copy of the petition can be found here: Petition of the City of Asheville for the release of APD documents related to Aug 2017 arrest of Johnnie Jermaine Rush

APD is not allowed to release body-worn camera recordings in the absence of such a court order, because they are not considered public records under North Carolina law.

The petition states that under the circumstances of this case, the City believes release is necessary to provide the public with full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding the arrest and to allow the City to provide the public with all relevant information to understand the events that transpired on August 24 and 25, 2017.

  2. don

    The keeping of body cam and dash cam video from the public is another typical republican ploy to undermine due process….. and why we only learned of the racist beating in Asheville six plus months after it occurred….. and ONLY because the body cam video of the beating was leaked by some brave soul.

