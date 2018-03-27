Press release from the City of Asheville:

City of Asheville government offices will be closed Friday, March 30, as part of spring break.

Sanitation Services will not be affected by the closing, as no trash or recycling is collected on Fridays.

ART bus service

The City of Asheville ART bus service routes and facilities will operate on a reduced holiday schedule April 14 as well. This is one of six holidays throughout the calendar year that ART runs on a holiday bus schedule. The holiday schedule is the same as a Sunday schedule. Visit RideTheArt.com for details about bus schedules, or stop by the downtown Transit Station, 49 Coxe Ave.

Parks & Recreation

All City of Asheville parks will be open normal operating hours throughout the weekend.

These City of Asheville Parks & Recreation Department recreation centers will be closed March 30: Burton Street Cneter, Grant Southside Center, Harvest House, Senior Opportunity and Shiloh Recreation Center. Tempie Avery Montford Center and Stephens-Lee Recreation Center will be open March 30 for afterschool programming.

The WNC Nature Center will be open normal operating hours throughout the weekend. For hours of operation and other information about the WNC Nature Center, visit wncnaturecenter.com.

Riverside Cemetery grounds will be open, though the office will be closed March 30. Asheville Golf Course and Asheville Skate Park will be open

The Aston Park Tennis Center will open for the 2018 season on Monday, April 2.

U.S. Cellular Center

The U.S. Cellular Center box office will be closed March 29-April 1, reopening at 10 a.m. Monday, April 2, Ticket purchases can still be made through TicketMaster.

Easter on the Green

The newly sodded Roger McGuire Green in Pack Square Park is reopened.

Pack Square Park will throng with excited children for Easter on the Green from 2 to 5 p.m. March 31. The family-friendly celebration will feature egg hunts, inflatable bouncy houses, photos with the Easter bunny and other kids’ activities.

Emergency response and water-related issues

All public safety services, including police, fire and emergency response, will operate according to normal schedule — 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Water Resources staff will be available for water-related emergencies 24 hours a day over the holiday weekend. Customers can call the customer service line at 828-251-1122 to report water related emergencies, leaks, breaks, and no-water calls.