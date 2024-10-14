From City of Hendersonville:
As of Saturday, October 12, 2024, 100% of the City of Hendersonville’s water system has been sampled and confirmed as safe to drink from damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Some areas may be operating at a less-than-normal water pressure. The City of Hendersonville is aware of this and is working diligently to restore water pressures to that of pre-Helene condition. For updates, including System Pressure Advisories not related to Helene, please refer to the City’s water alerts page by visiting www.hvlnc.gov/wateralerts.The Hendersonville Water Department encourages residents to continue practicing mindful water use where possible. Ongoing conservation helps ensure that the utility can remain resilient and extend assistance to neighboring communities in need.
