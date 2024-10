As of Saturday, October 12, 2024, 100% of the City of Hendersonville’s water system has been sampled and confirmed as safe to drink from damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Some areas may be operating at a less-than-normal water pressure. The City of Hendersonville is aware of this and is working diligently to restore water pressures to that of pre-Helene condition. For updates, including System Pressure Advisories not related to Helene, please refer to the City’s water alerts page by visiting www.hvlnc.gov/wateralerts