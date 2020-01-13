Press release from Pam Cooks Communications:
It’s time once again for the annual “Color Me Goodwill” Fashion Show, and this year’s event promises to be the best yet. Sponsored by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, “Color Me Goodwill” features seven local designers who will showcase garments that they have made from materials purchased at Goodwill retail stores. Each designer will create a collection for five models including one model who participated in one of Goodwill’s employment and training programs. The designers have selected a color scheme for their collections, and they will compete for cash prizes. The first-place winner will be awarded $500, with $200 going to the runner-up. This year’s designers (and their colors) are:
The Graces – Blue
Jon Pierce – Red
Jenny Hall – Green
Art Blue – Pink
Gee Gee with Uniquely Neva – Gray
Alysia Fischer – Purple
Cait Blais – Yellow
“In addition to hosting a really fun event for the community, this is also a way for Goodwill to remind everyone how important it is to shop at our retail stores, where proceeds go to support programs that put people back to work,” said Jaymie Eichorn, vice president of Marketing and Communications for Goodwill.
“Color Me Goodwill” will be held on Friday, March 20 at The Orange Peel in downtown Asheville. Tickets are $ 20 online, $25 at the door. Doors open at 6pm, and the fashion show begins at 7pm. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.colormegoodwill.org.
