Press release from Asheville High and the Western Carolina Medical Society:

ASHEVILLE — On Friday, Dec. 15, local doctors, health care professionals and community members will meet in the Asheville High School auditorium to debate the resolution “Health care: Right or Commodity? ”

The debate will run from 5- 7 p.m. The event is free, and the public is invited.

Speakers on the panel include Leslie Boyd, Dr. Tim Plaut, Dr. Eric Halverson, Dr. Steve Buie, Dr. Rob Fields, Dr. Scott Donaldson, Dr. Carl Mumpower, Mary Caldwell, Katherine Restrepo and Dustin McIntee.

The formally structured debate is sponsored by the Asheville High/SILSA Speech & Debate Team and the Western Carolina Medical Society. Audience members will have the opportunity to ask questions of the participants at the end of the debate.

About the Asheville High/SILSA Speech and Debate Team

The Asheville High/SILSA Speech and Debate Team competes in speech and debate tournaments throughout the state and nation. In 2015 the team was ranked first overall in the Harvard National Cumulative Rankings for the Congressional Debate event. The goal of the Asheville High/SILSA Speech and Debate Team is to provide a public forum for meaningful, thoughtful, and organized discussion of important community issues in an inclusive and respectful manner.

About the Western Carolina Medical Society

The Western Carolina Medical Society is the physician’s voice advocating for the health of the physician, the patent and the community, through strengthening the physician-patent relationship. It is a dynamic physician community dedicated to a healthy, vibrant Western North Carolina and includes a charitable foundation improving access to quality health care, decreasing disparities in health, and promoting health and wellness. The goals of the organization are to strengthen the health of the medical profession, to strengthen the health of the patent, to strengthen the health of the community and to strengthen the health of WCMS as an organization.