Press release from Mountain BizWorks:

Join the Center for Craft, UNC Asheville, and Mountain BizWorks for this year’s Craft Your Commerce Workshop Series – Marketing for Makers. Comprised of three training types, the series will take you on a comprehensive and practical learning journey toward increasing your business reach, visibility, and profitability.

The Craft Your Commerce Series includes a half-day conference, four separate deep-dive workshops, and two courses suited for emerging and existing makers. You can soak up the entire experience with a series pass or sign up for sessions a-la-carte. Discounted early-bird pricing is available through Sunday, Aug. 25.

Marketing for Makers: Half-Day Hustle

On Thursday, Sept. 12, we will host a seminar-style half-day event with three short sessions:

Visualizing the Big Picture In Marketing

Marketing in the Age of Authenticity

Growing Sales Online

Deep-Dive Workshops

Throughout September and October, join us for four deep-dive hands-on workshops led by creative experts:

Special Cohorts for Makers and Creatives

Integrate the skills you’ve learned from the Half-Day Hustle and Workshop Series into your business’s day-to-day operations by joining makers at a similar growth stage as you for a cohort class experience. The courses, led by successful local makers, meet once a week for either six (for startups) or five (for early-stage businesses) weeks

In a landscape that constantly shifts and evolves, marketing often ranks as one of the top business challenges for makers. Don’t miss your chance to concentrate your creativity on turning that challenge into an opportunity.