Press release from UNC Asheville:

UNC Asheville, Mission Health, the Asheville Police Department, Asheville Fire Department, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office and Buncombe County Emergency Services will together conduct a simulated emergency response exercise on the UNC Asheville campus throughout the day on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

“This full-scale planning exercise comes as part of UNC Asheville’s continued preparation efforts as we strive to assure the campus community’s safety in case of an emergency,” said David Weldon, the university’s director of emergency management. “We are coordinating with the area’s first-responder agencies in planning and conducting this exercise, to help us all communicate well and operate smoothly if a large-scale incident were to occur. This exercise is designed so that all the agencies involved will benefit by honing their plans and procedures.”

This exercise will involve a simulated multi-agency response focused on the capabilities for on-site triage and transport to the hospital of people who will be role-playing victims in a violent incident. Those participating in the exercise will have clearly identifiable credentials.

UNC Asheville students, faculty and staff, those attending summer camps and programs on the campus, and neighbors of the university will be informed about the exercise. Parts of the UNC Asheville campus that are not included in the exercise will continue to function normally.

Access to some parts of campus will be blocked temporarily during the exercise. Sirens and test announcements from outdoor speakers will be audible on and near the UNC Asheville campus. Information about the exercise will be posted on UNC Asheville’s Bulldog Alert emergency notification website, bulldogalert.unca.edu, and the campus community may receive text messages and email notifications throughout the exercise.

More than 300 people, including first responders, university staff and faculty, Mission Health staff, and community volunteers, are expected to participate in the exercise which is scheduled to conclude before 5 p.m. on July 19.

For more information, contact David Weldon at 828.258.7676 or dweldon@unca.edu.