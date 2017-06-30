Press release from US Forest Service:
US Forest Service officials remind residents, visitors and campers that fireworks are prohibited in National Forests in North Carolina.
The possession or discharge of all types of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on all national forest lands year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.
High volumes of forest visitors are expected this holiday weekend. Be aware of the possibility of increased traffic, especially around popular areas, and take this into consideration when planning your visit. If you must visit popular sites, try to do so early in the morning of later in the evening.
Forest visitors are also reminded to ensure that all fires are extinguished and cold to the touch before leaving them, and to check local weather forecasts and the National Forests in North Carolina website for safety alerts.
For updated information on current conditions, visit the website at www.fs.usda.gov/nfsnc, or contact one of the local district offices.
