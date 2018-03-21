Press release from Mars Hill University:

Mars Hill University’s Teacher Education Program hosted a group of 20 students from Mariagerfjord Gymanasium in Hobro, Denmark, on Monday, March 19, 2018. The students participate in an exchange program with North Buncombe High School, in which they are hosted by local families for two weeks and spend that time experiencing American schools and culture. North Buncombe students will travel to Denmark next semester for the reciprocal experience.

The first half of the day on the MHU campus was spent exploring Appalachian Music traditions. Students began in the Ramsey Center for Regional Studies, where local folk music specialist Laura Boosinger shared a brief history of the musical traditions, demonstrating ballad singing and various musical instruments specific to Appalachia, and leading an interactive sing-along for the Danes. The students then enjoyed performances by the famous Bailey Mountain Cloggers, ending their time in the troupe’s dance studio with some brief lessons in the basic steps of clogging.

A visit to one of Mars Hill’s teacher education classes gave MHU students and Danish students the opportunity to engage in authentic conversations about the differences in the education systems, laws, and adolescent experiences between the two countries. Both groups of students enthusiastically engaged in these conversations, eager to share with and learn from each other. The final stop before lunch was Broyhill Chapel where the Mars Hill University Choir performed a variety of classical tunes for the guests, inviting them to join in for the final song.

The exchange students then enjoyed lunch in Pittman Dining Hall, ending their time at MHU with a campus tour. The Danes say they were very impressed with the students and campus of Mars Hill University, calling it one of the highlights of their two-week visit to the United States.

