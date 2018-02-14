Press release from Flatiron Writers Room:
This Darksome Burn: Experiential Poetic Sound with Emilia Phillips
Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m.
Flatiron Writers Room
5 Covington Street
Asheville, NC 28806
Gerard Manley Hopkins’s “Inversnaid,” a poem from which our course title is taken, relies upon sounds and cadence as much as concrete description to render his images of a river roaring into a waterfall. In this class for experienced poets, we will explore the ways in which poetic sound supports descriptions, reveals subtextual and emotional information, and produces the sensation of physical experience. We will consider our most sonic-driven contemporary poets, paying special attention to the ways in which sound is harnessed for dramatic effect.
Although this class will touch upon meter and form, we will focus primarily upon cadence, the natural speech patterns that engulf our best free verse. Participants will complete generative writing exercises meant to strengthen their skills at cultivating dramatically appropriate sounds and cadences in their poems. This class will demand a deep engagement and vocalization of the poems we encounter, and we will ask as many questions about our experiences of poetic sound as we answer.
To register by check instead of through Eventbrite, mail your check to Flatiron Writers Room, LLC, 5 Covington Street, Asheville, NC 28806 and include your email address. You will be registered when we receive your payment, space permitting. Class meets 2:30pm-5pm, Saturday, April 14th. Following the class, at 5:30pm, Emilia Phillips will give a free public reading.
Emilia Phillips is the author of two poetry collections from the University of Akron Press, Signaletics (2013) and Groundspeed(2016), and three chapbooks, most recently Beneath the Ice Fish Like Souls Look Alike (Bull City Press, 2015). Her poems and lyric essays appear widely in literary publications including Agni, Boston Review, Ploughshares, Poetry, and elsewhere. She’s an assistant professor in the MFA Writing Program and the Department of English at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Her third book, Empty Clip, will be published by the University of Akron Press Spring 2018.
$35-$45. Register here.
