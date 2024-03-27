Press release from Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project:

Buncombe County farmers markets are opening throughout April and May — or, for year-round markets, shifting back to regular season hours. Spring markets offer an array of produce as well as meat, cheese, eggs, bread, prepared foods, and a wide selection of plant starts.

Nine markets in Buncombe County will continue to offer ASAP’s Double SNAP for Fruits and Vegetables and Farm Fresh Produce Prescription. Both programs expand access to fresh fruits and vegetables to more people in the community that might not otherwise be able to afford them. Learn more about how these programs work at asapconnections.org/farmersmarkets.

Opening dates and locations for the participating markets are:

Asheville City Market: April 6, Sat., 9 a.m.–noon, N. Market St. between Woodfin and Walnut

Black Mountain Tailgate Market: May 4, Sat., 9 a.m.–noon, 130 Montreat Rd.

East Asheville Tailgate Market: April 5, Fri., 3–6 p.m., 954 Tunnel Rd.

Enka-Candler Farmer’s Market: April 18, Thurs., 3:30–6:30 p.m., 1465 Sand Hill Rd.

North Asheville Tailgate Market: April 6, Sat., 8 a.m.–noon, UNC Asheville, Lot P34

River Arts District Farmers Market: April 3, Wed., 3-6 p.m., 350 Riverside Dr.

Southside Community Farmers Market: May 4, 1st Sun., 12–3 p.m., 133 Livingston St.

Weaverville Tailgate Market: April 3, Wed., 3–6 p.m., 60 Lakeshore Dr.

West Asheville Tailgate Market: April 2, Tues., 3:30–6:30 p.m., 718 Haywood Rd.

In addition to operating Asheville City Market, ASAP (Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project) offers promotional and technical support for all farmers markets in the region. There are more than 100 farmers markets across the Appalachian Grown region, which includes Western North Carolina as well as surrounding counties in Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina. Search for all of these markets by location, SNAP access, and more in ASAP’s online Local Food Guide at appalachiangrown.org.

ABOUT ASAP (APPALACHIAN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE PROJECT):

ASAP’s mission is to help local farms thrive, link farmers to markets and supporters, and build healthy communities through connections to local food. To learn more, visit asapconnections.org.