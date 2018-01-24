From Buncombe County Soil & Water Conservation:
You are invited to the Buncombe County Friends of Agriculture Breakfast
Tuesday, February 20 at 7 a.m.
WNC Ag Center, Virginia Boone Building (gate 5)
Join us and enjoy a complimentary breakfast featuring fresh food from our local farms!
TOPIC: Hemlock Restoration Initiative, a program of WNC Communities
SPEAKERS: Sara deFosset, Outreach Associate and Margot Walton, HRI Coordinator Hemlock Restoration Initiative
PLEASE RSVP: Ariel.Zijp@buncombecounty.org or 828-250-4794
