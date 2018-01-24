You are invited to the Buncombe County Friends of Agriculture Breakfast

Tuesday, February 20 at 7 a.m.

WNC Ag Center, Virginia Boone Building (gate 5)

Join us and enjoy a complimentary breakfast featuring fresh food from our local farms!

TOPIC: Hemlock Restoration Initiative, a program of WNC Communities

SPEAKERS: Sara deFosset, Outreach Associate and Margot Walton, HRI Coordinator Hemlock Restoration Initiative