Press release from Saluda Train Tales:

Author, aeronautical engineer, piano tuner, Garland Goodwin will open the 2020 Saluda Train Tales on March 20 at 7pm by interesting the audience with his tales of the railroad and people of Saluda and Polk County. “I have many fond memories of a childhood filled with railroading lore, fascinating for this youngster, who had become fearless instead of frightened,” says Garland.

Born in Durham, NC, Garland grew up in Tryon where he started first grade at Tryon School in 1936 and at the age of 10 worked for Seth Vining, founder of the Tryon Daily Bulletin. After serving in the Air Force, getting an education and working for a variety of companies in the aeronautical field, and raising adopted children Sharon and Thomas, Garland retired in 1988 as an aeronautical engineer. He and his wife Fran returned to Columbus where he built the family’s dream home in Holly Hill. Garland served eight years as the president of the Polk County Historical Museum Association, and currently writes the column, Remember When for Tryon Daily Bulletin and has written six books.

Saluda Train Tales is a free monthly event to educate the community in the importance of Saluda’s railroad history and the Saluda Grade. These events are at the Saluda Historic Depot, 32 W Main Street, Saluda, NC 28773. Doors open at 6:30. Presentation is 7pm to 8:30pm. The events are free and voluntary donations are appreciated. Saluda Train Tales is exclusively sponsored by the Polk County Community Foundation. Memberships and Donations to the Saluda Historic Depot will enable us to receive incentive grant funds from the Polk County Community Foundation.