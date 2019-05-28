Press release from Girl and Goblin:
We wanted to invite you to the biggest party the River Arts District has ever seen!
Come join us in celebrating the grand opening of Girl and Goblin, Asheville’s one and only Tattoo Studio and Oddities Shop! See for yourselves our new location containing over 2,300 square feet of peculiar curiosities.
Joining the celebration will be local food trucks, free beer (21+) from local breweries, live music, multiple tattooers working all day, giveaways, sideshow performers and more! Everyone is welcome, all ages, all people!
It all goes down Sunday, June 9, from 12-9 p.m., at 375 Depot Street
We hope to see you there!
Email or call us for more info: (828)691-5083 or contact@girlandgoblin.com.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.