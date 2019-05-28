Press release from Girl and Goblin:

We wanted to invite you to the biggest party the River Arts District has ever seen!

Come join us in celebrating the grand opening of Girl and Goblin, Asheville’s one and only Tattoo Studio and Oddities Shop! See for yourselves our new location containing over 2,300 square feet of peculiar curiosities.

Joining the celebration will be local food trucks, free beer (21+) from local breweries, live music, multiple tattooers working all day, giveaways, sideshow performers and more! Everyone is welcome, all ages, all people!

It all goes down Sunday, June 9, from 12-9 p.m., at 375 Depot Street

We hope to see you there!

Email or call us for more info: (828)691-5083 or contact@girlandgoblin.com.