Press release from the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:
Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is continuing to keep girls connected and engaged throughout the summer by offering virtual camp sessions during the months of June and July.
GSCP2P knows there are many things that make the camp setting special and are preparing to give girls a virtual experience in a weekly, small-group setting where girls will learn together while doing activities independently, or with family, away from the screen. The sessions will differ from what students have been doing as part of distance learning in that programming will be very interactive between the counselors and girls.
“We know that our girls look forward to summer camp with great anticipation, and, for many, is a tradition they share with family that goes back decades,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “But after monitoring current health and safety regulations due to COVID-19, we felt that delivering our summer camp programming virtually was the best option for the health and safety of everyone involved. Our counselors are excited to showcase our camps and traditions in this setting.”
Camp programming in June will focus on helping girls feel comfortable in an outdoor setting and expanding on their outdoor skills. July programming will be campsite-specific and include live sessions from GSCP2P camp properties. At the end of the week (and adhering to any state or CDC guidelines at the time), girls and their families will be able to come onto camp property for a day of activities.
GSCP2P virtual summer camp is open to all girls in rising grades 1-12. All camp sessions and additional information can be found at www.CampLikeAGirl.org. Questions can also be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.
Asheville Service Center
31 College Place, Building C.
Asheville, NC 28801
828-252-4442
Hickory Service Center
208 Union Square NW, Suite 101
828-328-2444
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.