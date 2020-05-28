Press release from the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont:

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) is continuing to keep girls connected and engaged throughout the summer by offering virtual camp sessions during the months of June and July.

GSCP2P knows there are many things that make the camp setting special and are preparing to give girls a virtual experience in a weekly, small-group setting where girls will learn together while doing activities independently, or with family, away from the screen. The sessions will differ from what students have been doing as part of distance learning in that programming will be very interactive between the counselors and girls.

“We know that our girls look forward to summer camp with great anticipation, and, for many, is a tradition they share with family that goes back decades,” said Lane Cook, CEO of GSCP2P. “But after monitoring current health and safety regulations due to COVID-19, we felt that delivering our summer camp programming virtually was the best option for the health and safety of everyone involved. Our counselors are excited to showcase our camps and traditions in this setting.”

Camp programming in June will focus on helping girls feel comfortable in an outdoor setting and expanding on their outdoor skills. July programming will be campsite-specific and include live sessions from GSCP2P camp properties. At the end of the week (and adhering to any state or CDC guidelines at the time), girls and their families will be able to come onto camp property for a day of activities.

GSCP2P virtual summer camp is open to all girls in rising grades 1-12. All camp sessions and additional information can be found at www.CampLikeAGirl.org. Questions can also be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

Asheville Service Center

31 College Place, Building C.

Asheville, NC 28801

828-252-4442

Hickory Service Center

208 Union Square NW, Suite 101

828-328-2444