Press release from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation:

Amateur and professional photographers can now register for the Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic, a two-day seminar that offers presentations from outstanding photojournalists and opportunities for participants to improve their skills.

The clinic, set for Aug. 19 and 20, also allows participants the rare opportunity of photographing scenic Grandfather Mountain at dawn and dusk, along with chances to network with others interested in the craft.

The 2017 speakers include:

• Scott Strazzante, staff photographer for the San Francisco Chronicle, a former POY/NPPA National Newspaper Photographer of the Year, an 11-time Illinois Photographer of the Year and part of a Chicago Tribune team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2007 for investigative journalism.

• Jennifer King, photographer, instructor and wildlife whisperer, with more than 20 years in the photo industry. Sponsored by Singh-Ray Filters and Hunt’s Photo & Video, her photos have appeared in multiple national and regional publications. King is also the founder of the nonprofit, Photography for the Fight Against Breast Cancer.

• Vinny Colucci, award-winning photographer and presenter, who’s been working in the trade since 1979. He has photographed from North Carolina to the West Coast and north to the Canadian Rockies. Along with his wife, Annette, Colucci conducts nature and wildlife photography workshops throughout the year.

• Casey Mozingo, photographer for the Goldsboro News Argus. With a photojournalism career dating back to 2000, Mozingo has shot for the Henderson Daily Dispatch, Kinston Free Press and Macon Telegraph, while also photographing portraits, weddings, sporting events and more.

The Camera Clinic was originally organized in 1952 by the late Hugh Morton, developer of Grandfather Mountain and a distinguished photographer.

“The Camera Clinic is definitely one of the highlights of the year for those who love not only photography, but shooting at Grandfather Mountain,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that oversees the Linville, N.C., nature preserve and attraction. “Even those outside the photojournalism field will find these presentations enlightening and educational.”

Admission to the event is free for working photojournalists and active members of the N.C. Press Photographers Association. Admission for all others is $50 and includes a buffet dinner on Saturday.

Online registration opened July 19 at grandfather.com. Anyone wishing to secure a spot must purchase a $50 pass online; the charge will be refunded to those who show valid press credentials or a NCPPA membership card at check-in.

A discounted two-day admission ticket is available for $30 for guests of Camera Clinic participants who wish to enjoy the park but do not plan to attend the seminars. This ticket allows guests to come and go as they please Aug. 19 and 20. Guests may also purchase tickets for the Saturday buffet dinner for $10.

Basic campsites are available in the Grandfather Mountain Woods Walk Picnic Area for those participating in the clinic.

For more information, visit https://grandfather.com/events/grandfather-mountain-amateur-professional-camera-clinic/, or call Frank Ruggiero at (828) 733-2013.

The not-for-profit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, call (800) 468-7325, or plan a trip at www.grandfather.com.