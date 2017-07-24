PRESS RELEASE from Half-Mile Farm:
(Highlands, NC) Guests of Half-Mile Farm will now be able to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in the dining room at Half-Mile Farm, which features panoramic farm views and a cozy fireplace. In addition to the chef-made breakfast and afternoon social hour, guests can now enjoy a complimentary Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar during their holiday stay at Half-Mile Farm. Old Edwards—who purchased the inn in 2015—wants to make this holiday experience extra special for guests who will be spending Thanksgiving at Half-Mile Farm for the first time. “We have recently completed several beautiful property enhancements to Half-Mile Farm, making it an even more ideal setting for celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday,” says Old Edwards Hospitality Group President Richard Delany.
The Thanksgiving Festivities include:
- Complimentary Gourmet Breakfast
- A Chef-Made Thanksgiving Meal with Champagne – reservation times between 1 and 2 pm ($72 per guest)
- Live Music 6 – 8:30 pm
- Complimentary Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar on Friday 10 am – 12 noon.
For more information, visit www.halfmilefarm.com/thanksgiving, and to book call 855-271-7246.
Thanksgiving weekend also starts the holiday shopping season in Highlands, with end-of-season sales from the shops and boutiques in the downtown area. Visitors to Highlands’ Thanksgiving weekend are also treated to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, held at the Kelsey-Hutchinson Founder’s Park.
ABOUT HALF-MILE FARM Purchased by Old Edwards Hospitality Group in 2015, Half-Mile Farm is a luxury country inn surrounded by fourteen acres of fields, forests, streams and trails. It features 15 guest rooms with an additional eight rooms in three rustic-luxe cabins that can be booked in their entirety or as individual suites. Guests of Half-Mile Farm enjoy a chef-prepared breakfast, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and soft beverages during afternoon social hour, bicycles, a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, along and a private lake for canoeing and paddleboarding. For more information, visit www.halfmilefarm.com.
