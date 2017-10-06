Press release from Healthcare For All-WNC:

Do our core beliefs move us toward health care for all? Five speakers, representing a variety of spiritual paths, will explore whether we have a moral imperative to care for all. They will address how their different theologies and philosophies inform responses to our current healthcare crisis.

Rev. Mack Dennis – Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church

Jackie Simms — Ethical Humanist Society

Yousuf Ben Omran — Islamic Center of Asheville

Stephen Wall, M.D. — Congregation Beth Ha Tephila

Dr. John Grant, Pastor, Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church

Rev. David Blackmon – Moderator

The speakers will give brief presentations, sharing their faith’s perspective on caring for all. Following their remarks, the speakers will answer audience questions submitted in writing.

All local, state, and national elected officials for our region have been invited.

Healthcare for All-WNC (hcfawnc@gmail.com) is a regional chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP.org). PNHP is a coalition of more than 21,000 health professionals and other concerned citizens across the country supporting a public option for healthcare in the United States.

WHAT: Healthcare for All – A Moral Obligation?

WHERE: First Baptist Church of Asheville, 5 Oak Street

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2017 7:00 – 8:30 PM