Press release from I Am Home Art Project:
I Am Home Art Show
Saturday, July 7, 7-9 p.m.
Habitat Brewing Co. Tavern & Commons, 174 Broadway St.
Art available through suggested donation
100% of donations go to the artists
Our Mission:
To provide a safe and nurturing environment where those who find themselves homeless or at risk may create art, and in the process experience healing, dignity and hope.
SILENT AUCTION TO RAISE MONEY FOR A VAN
Contact: Janet Taylor: iamhomeartproject@gmail.com
