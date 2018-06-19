Press release from I Am Home Art Project:

I Am Home Art Show

Saturday, July 7, 7-9 p.m.

Habitat Brewing Co. Tavern & Commons, 174 Broadway St.

Art available through suggested donation

100% of donations go to the artists

Our Mission:

To provide a safe and nurturing environment where those who find themselves homeless or at risk may create art, and in the process experience healing, dignity and hope.

SILENT AUCTION TO RAISE MONEY FOR A VAN

Contact: Janet Taylor: iamhomeartproject@gmail.com