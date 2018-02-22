Press release from United Federal Credit Union:

United Federal Credit Union presented $5,000 to Interfaith Assistance Ministry to assist the organization in providing emergency relief to Henderson County residents who are in financial crisis by offering food, clothing, funds for utility bills and rent, budget guidance, and referrals in an atmosphere of compassion and respect.

“We are thrilled to be able to help IAM with its goal to provide emergency relief to local residents,” explains UFCU Hendersonville branch manager Bill Schreck. “We have many people on staff who feel close to the organization’s mission, and as a group, we are always looking for ways we can be a helping hand in the Hendersonville community.”

Elizabeth Moss, executive director of Interfaith Assistance Ministry, says UFCU’s support is vital to continuing their goals in 2018. “Interfaith Assistance Ministry is so grateful for this generous and much-needed contribution from United Federal Credit Union,” said Moss. “It will enable us to help dozens of families, adults, and children, who are cold, hungry and often afraid of losing their homes as the result of a financial crisis. Thanks to support from the community, IAM was able to help nearly 10,000 local residents in 2017.”

Interfaith Assistance Ministry is Henderson County’s largest nonprofit provider of crisis services for local residents. It offers crisis assistance including food, heat, clothing, rent and other basic needs; coordinates assistance among other local groups, and offers an active hand-up to clients who commit to steps they can follow in financial and other areas to improve or develop self-sufficiency.