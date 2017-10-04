PRESS RELEASE from Subway:

WHAT: Subway® and Dietetic Internship graduate students from Lenoir-Rhyne University will celebrate World Food Day by helping area families learn “better for you” food choices.

The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Children will participate in a hands-on sub making activity and enjoy a free nutritious lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book.

WHEN: Monday, October 16 at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Subway restaurant, 815 Patton Avenue in Asheville

Space is still available and registration is required. Parents can sign up for the free “Share the Color” food workshops at Eventbrite at sharethecolor-wnc.eventbrite.com.

BACKGROUND: The Dietetic Internship program at the Lenoir-Rhyne University Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville focuses on the prevention and treatment of childhood obesity. The participating Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate students are: Tatiana Arturo, Casey Brown, Jenny Coalson, Taylor Nobles, Angela Parreco, Calle Pisk, Kristine Stuart and Abbie Young.