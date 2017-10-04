PRESS RELEASE from Subway:
WHAT: Subway® and Dietetic Internship graduate students from Lenoir-Rhyne University will celebrate World Food Day by helping area families learn “better for you” food choices.
The “Share the Color” food workshops are designed to teach children how to make better food choices and the importance of making colorful fruits and vegetables part of their daily meals and snacks. Children will participate in a hands-on sub making activity and enjoy a free nutritious lunch. Children will also receive a take-home food explorer coloring book.
WHEN: Monday, October 16 at 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Subway restaurant, 815 Patton Avenue in Asheville
Space is still available and registration is required. Parents can sign up for the free “Share the Color” food workshops at Eventbrite at sharethecolor-wnc.eventbrite.com.
BACKGROUND: The Dietetic Internship program at the Lenoir-Rhyne University Center for Graduate Studies of Asheville focuses on the prevention and treatment of childhood obesity. The participating Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate students are: Tatiana Arturo, Casey Brown, Jenny Coalson, Taylor Nobles, Angela Parreco, Calle Pisk, Kristine Stuart and Abbie Young.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.