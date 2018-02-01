Press release from the POP Project:

ASHEVILLE —Asheville-based nonprofit the POP Project, with the support of the Asheville Fire Department, will unveil a public Little Free Library on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at Station 2, 415 South French Broad Ave. Shortly thereafter, a second Little Free Library will be placed at Station 5, 1074 Hendersonville Road.

“We are so excited that the fire department is allowing us to place Little Free Libraries at their stations,” said Sarah Giavedoni, volunteer director of book donations for the POP Project. “POP’s goal is to provide books where there are few or none. To have books available at bus stops is a great chance for riders to transform their waiting experience into an opportunity for learning or entertainment.”

These new library boxes are among thousands around the world representing the Little Free Library program, a grassroots movement designed to inspire reading, community and creativity. Passersby of Little Free Libraries are invited to peruse the selection, take a book from the library (either to keep or return later), or leave a book to share with others in the community.

The Little Free Libraries soon to be found at a few Asheville fire departments were built by students in the Green Opportunities GO Build Program. The Asheville-based job training program allows students to participate in life and employment skills training, as well as personal and professional development activities, throughout the course of their program.

Gently used books in this box are available for readers of all ages and interests. The initial supply books for preschool- and elementary-aged readers are provided through grant funds from the Duke Energy Foundation.

“Our donated Little Free Library and books are an amazing addition to our school,” said Caryn Levy, teacher-librarian at Leicester Elementary. “I have had lots of compliments from our students and their parents, and some have even donated boxes of their own books they are no longer reading. I am so grateful to the POP Project for choosing our school to have a Little Free Library — it has truly made a difference to our school and children!”

On Feb. 6, representatives from the AFD will stand in support as POP unveils a new Little Free Library near an adjacent bus stop. Later that week, a second Little Free Library will be installed at Station 5. It, too, will sit alongside a bus stop, allowing riders to take a book or leave a book while they wait for the bus.

The POP Project coordinated the construction and installation of five additional official Little Free Libraries around Buncombe County. POP pledges to make sure the library boxes remain full of books, but readers should contact them to report low book inventories: aPOPproject@gmail.com.

The POP Project is an Asheville-based 501(c)3 nonprofit working to spread the power and possibilities of literacy through a greater access to books. POP works with other literacy and advocacy agents in Western North Carolina to improve community members’ access to books, and ultimately their ability to succeed. Because everyone deserves a good book.