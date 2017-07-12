Press release from The Grey Eagle:

On Friday, July 28th, Funny Business at The Grey Eagle will present a hand-picked selection of Asheville’s best and brightest stand-up comedians, featuring fresh faces and returning favorites.



Locally Brewed Comedy: Asheville Comedy Showcase

Come experience a hand-picked selection of some of Asheville's best and brightest stand-up comedians – all in one show!



These Funny Business Asheville Comedy Showcases sell-out quickly, so buying tickets in advance is highly recommended.



Featuring a mix of fresh faces and returning favorites: Minori Hinds, Blaine Perry, Moira Gorey, Chesney Goodson, Kelly Morgan, Hilliary Begley, Macon Clark, Tom Peters and host Peter Smith McDowell.



Where: The Grey Eagle