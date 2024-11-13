Dutt & Wagner and Green Valley Poultry Farm have generously donated one full truckload of fresh eggs—equivalent to 21,600 dozen—to MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, N.C., as a direct response to the urgent need for nutritious food following recent hurricanes.

This contribution is part of an ongoing effort to support communities across Western North Carolina impacted by extreme weather events and to ensure that families have access to quality protein during the recovery period. HATCH for Hunger coordinated this donation to help ensure a swift response to community needs.

“The support from HATCH and Dutt & Wagner comes at a crucial time for our community in WNC,” said Kristi Rose, the Food Sourcing Manager with MANNA. “We continue to serve over 150,000 neighbors each month, and eggs are an incredible source of protein that can be served both as a meal or used to create other dishes!”

“We are incredibly grateful to Dutt & Wagner and Green Valley Poultry Farm for their quick and generous response,” said Danny Leckie, CEO of HATCH for Hunger. “Their willingness to provide fresh eggs at this critical time brings essential protein to families who need it most, and we’re proud to work alongside such committed partners.”

The donation, totaling over 259,000 eggs, will provide an essential protein source to help nourish families in the area as they rebuild and recover.

“North Carolina egg farmers are continuing to step up in a big way to support Hurricane Helene disaster relief efforts by donating thousands of eggs to our neighbors in need,” said Lisa Prince, executive director of the North Carolina Egg Association. “It’s inspiring to see our farming community come together to help alleviate hunger and ensure access to nutritious food for families in Western North Carolina who have been impacted by this natural disaster.”

Those interested in supporting HATCH’s disaster relief efforts can learn more at www.hatchforhunger.com

ABOUT HATCH:

HATCH is a nonprofit committed to being the most reliable source of animal protein to hunger relief organizations nationwide. In 2023, HATCH delivered over 11 million dozen eggs and 1 million pounds of chicken to food banks and pantries, providing 72 million meals to those facing hunger. With support from an incredible network of partners, HATCH aims to deliver 300 million meals by 2027 to nourish communities through sustainable access to nutrient-rich animal protein.

ABOUT NORTH CARONLINA EGG ASSOCIATION: