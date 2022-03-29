Facebook post from Buncombe County Schools:

Dear BCS Staff and Families,

We have some sad news to share with you today. Max Queen, Buncombe County Schools (BCS) Board of Education representative for the Enka District, passed away early this morning. He was 66 years old.

Mr. Queen served on the BCS school board since 2014. Additionally, he was deeply involved in many area organizations including the AB Tech Board of Trustees, Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue, Buncombe Emergency Medical Services, School Capital Fund Commission for Buncombe County, and Pole Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Queen was a registered nurse and paramedic for many years.

“Max Queen will be remembered as a strong leader and faithful servant by many groups and community members in our area,” said BCS Superintendent Tony Baldwin. “He was a lifelong resident of the Enka District and his far-reaching positive influence will be cherished. As a member of our school board, Mr. Queen was thoughtful and conscientious. A proud supporter of public education, he consistently kept the success and well-being of our students, staff, and families as a priority in his decisions.”

“Mr. Queen was a valued member of the Buncombe County Schools and Asheville community,” said Board Chair Ann Franklin. “Not only was he wonderful to work with, he was a kind and caring soul. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”