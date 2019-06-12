Press release from the N.C. Department of Insurance:

With the 2019 hurricane season upon us, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is encouraging residents to be prepared this season to avoid the suffering that followed last year’s Hurricane Florence on the coast and mudslides in the western part of the state. To do this, Commissioner Causey is scheduling disaster relief town hall meetings across the state to inform residents, agents and real estate agents.

These meetings will discuss what to do before, during and after the storm so that residents’ properties are protected and/or covered in the event of storm damage or mudslides. They will also discuss the importance of flood insurance so that residents can alleviate the suffering from extreme property loss due to flooding and mudslides. Standard homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover flood damage.

The town hall meetings will also address concerns about denied health insurance claims and give information about the Department’s SHIIP program that assists people with Medicare questions.

Dr. Michelle Osborne, Chief Deputy Commissioner of Insurance, will conduct upcoming public town hall meetings at the following locations:

Tuesday, June 18 — 11 a.m.

West Asheville Library

942 Haywood Road

Asheville, NC 28806

Wednesday, June 19 — 7 p.m.

Guilford Technical Community College – Greensboro Campus

3505 E. Wendover Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27405

Room 152B