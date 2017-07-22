NAMI Family-to-Family Class in Asheville

FREE CLASS for families/caregivers of individuals living with a serious mental illness.

These include:

Major Depression

Bipolar Disorder

OCD

Panic Disorder

Schizophrenia

Borderline Personality Disorder

Anxiety Disorders

6:30 – 9:00 p.m.; Mondays, Aug. 28-Nov. 13, 2017

Preregistration is required. Please contact Terri Harris 828-595-3293; terri@scoharris.com

The 12-session NAMI Family-to-Family Education course has informed & empowered over 300,000 graduates nationwide. Up-to-date facts about mental illnesses, medications, communication skills, problem-solving, community services, advocacy and care for the caregiver. All materials are free. The instructors are trained volunteers.

Sponsored by NAMI Western Carolina, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.namiwnc.org



THE FUNDAMENTALS OF CARING FOR YOU, YOUR FAMILY, AND YOUR CHILD OR ADOLESCENT WITH BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ISSUES

FREE education course offered for parents/caregivers of children and adolescents with behavioral health issues and social challenges. All course materials are provided. Course includes:

Introduction – it’s not your fault

The biology of behavioral health issues; getting an accurate diagnosis

Treatment works – an overview of treatment options

Tools for the toolbox – communication skills, problem solving, crisis preparation and response, handling challenging behavior, relapse planning, impact on family members

Record keeping and the systems your child is involved in (school, juvenile justice, mental health

Survivor stories, review, wrap-up

A SIX SESSION COURSE LED BY NAMI TRAINED TEACHERS

Thursdays, October 12 – November 16; 6:00-8:30 p.m.

356 Biltmore Ave., Ste. 207 (upper level of bldg.), Asheville, NC 28801

Pre-registration required by October 2. Contact mariannejolson@gmail.com, 901-517-4731

More info: 828-505-7353, info@namiwnc.org, namiwnc.org