From NAMI of WNC:
NAMI Family-to-Family Class in Asheville
FREE CLASS for families/caregivers of individuals living with a serious mental illness.
These include:
- Major Depression
- Bipolar Disorder
- OCD
- Panic Disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Borderline Personality Disorder
- Anxiety Disorders
6:30 – 9:00 p.m.; Mondays, Aug. 28-Nov. 13, 2017
Preregistration is required. Please contact Terri Harris 828-595-3293; terri@scoharris.com
The 12-session NAMI Family-to-Family Education course has informed & empowered over 300,000 graduates nationwide. Up-to-date facts about mental illnesses, medications, communication skills, problem-solving, community services, advocacy and care for the caregiver. All materials are free. The instructors are trained volunteers.
Sponsored by NAMI Western Carolina, an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. www.namiwnc.org
THE FUNDAMENTALS OF CARING FOR YOU, YOUR FAMILY, AND YOUR CHILD OR ADOLESCENT WITH BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ISSUES
FREE education course offered for parents/caregivers of children and adolescents with behavioral health issues and social challenges. All course materials are provided. Course includes:
- Introduction – it’s not your fault
- The biology of behavioral health issues; getting an accurate diagnosis
- Treatment works – an overview of treatment options
- Tools for the toolbox – communication skills, problem solving, crisis preparation and response, handling challenging behavior, relapse planning, impact on family members
- Record keeping and the systems your child is involved in (school, juvenile justice, mental health
- Survivor stories, review, wrap-up
A SIX SESSION COURSE LED BY NAMI TRAINED TEACHERS
Thursdays, October 12 – November 16; 6:00-8:30 p.m.
356 Biltmore Ave., Ste. 207 (upper level of bldg.), Asheville, NC 28801
Pre-registration required by October 2. Contact mariannejolson@gmail.com, 901-517-4731
More info: 828-505-7353, info@namiwnc.org, namiwnc.org
