Press release:

Meisner Acting Technique Presentation & Scenes with Kelley Hinman

Wednesday July 26, 2017, 7:00pm – 8:30pm at NC Stage

Kelley Hinman (AEA, SAG-AFTRA), former student of legendary Sanford Meisner and certified teacher of Meisner technique, will be at NC Stage on July 26, 2017 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm to showcase scenes from his Meisner master class!

Join us for an introduction to Meisner and learn more about Kelley’s upcoming intensive trainings at NC Stage.

Event is FREE and please RSVP!

To reserve a spot for this FREE event please email khinman@mac.com

For more information, please visit Kelley’s website at meisneractingclass.com