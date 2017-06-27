July Financial Education Schedule

Classes are free unless noted. Pre-registration required. Call today at 255-5166.

Housing Classes

Homebuyer Education Series – ($50.00 participant fee)

Our HUD-certified course provides a step-by-step explanation of the home-buying process, a fantastic resource book, and an opportunity to interact with local real estate / lending / legal professionals so that you can make an informed decision about the biggest investment you will probably ever make. Certificate received upon completion.

(2-part class) Saturdays, July 15 & 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Understanding Reverse Mortgages

Learn the basics about Reverse Mortgages. This class will help you:

– Finally understand what a reverse mortgage is and how they work.

– Learn how reverse mortgages can provide cash to homeowners over age 62.

– Understand how the loans are paid back.

– Learn about different scenarios and how a reverse mortgage can be helpful; and

– Determine if you have enough equity in your home for a reverse mortgage to be a good solution for you by getting a free estimate at the end of the class.

Tuesday, July 18 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Home Energy Efficiency

Thanks to sponsorship support from The Biltmore Company® there is NO CHARGE for this class or for the energy saving tools.

Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Money Management and Credit Classes

Manage Your Money Series

Our most popular seminar deals with the basics of budgeting, setting goals, planning spending to realize goals, saving strategies, and tracking spending.

Saturdays, July 1 and 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Understanding Credit. Get it. Keep it. Improve it.

Find out what credit is and why it’s important. Understand what affects your credit score. Gain knowledge of method to repair or establish credit.

Wednesday, July 5 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 11 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 17 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Budgeting and Debt Class

A budget plan is one of the best tools for financial empowerment. Learn how income, expenses, and debt all affect a successful budget and gain tools to help you create a realistic budget. Additionally, everyone has a different solution for managing debt. This class will discuss the array of options for managing your debt.

Friday, July 7 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Monday, July 17 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Women’s Financial Empowerment Center

How to Find Extra Income in Your Day-to-Day Life

Getting a second job or working extra hours are only two ways to help increase your cash flow. We will do several exercises to help you build a personalized plan to creatively decrease expenses and increase income.

Thursday, July 6 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Discover Your Money Vision and Flip Your $ Switch

Uncomfortable with talking about money? Come and have ‘fun’ discovering your Money Vision. Start seeing your financial dreams and goals in a new light by creating a vision board. This class will help you clarify your money goals through an interesting activity and then discuss the limiting barriers that hold us back from our financial goals. You will leave this class with motivation and tools to start making your Money Vision a reality.

Wednesday, July 19 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Going to College without Going Broke

In this class, participants will learn about the mysterious world of financial aid, where to find scholarships, student loan forgiveness and repayment options, and avoiding scams targeted to students.

Monday, July 10 from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Pre-registration required. Call OnTrack WNC today at 255-5166. All classes listed are held at OnTrack WNC offices – 50 South French Broad Ave. Second Floor.