Press release from the West Asheville Tailgate Market:

Today is the opening day of the West Asheville Tailgate Market.

Every Tuesday | 3:30 – 6:30pm | 718 Haywood Road

We accept EBT & Credit | Free Kids Activities | Live Music

The market is back and 2017 is sure to be another great year! This year, we are planning to collaborate with even more local chefs for market suppers and host even more festivals to celebrate the seasons.

WATM is for you, our community, and we welcome your feedback if there is anything you would like to see happen at the market. If you or your organization would like to get involved by having a booth at the market or becoming a sponsor please email westashevilletailgate@gmail.com for details.

What’s Fresh This Week:

Farm Produce: Greens, Radishes, Salad Mix, Kale, Collards, Spinach, Lettuce, Romaine, Mustard Greens, Turnips, Sweet Potatoes, Sprouts, Mushrooms, Herbs, Wild Foraged Foods, Local Honey, Milk, Cow Cheese, Goat Cheese, Butter, Eggs, Beef, Chicken, Lamb, Pork.

Locally Made Specialty Items: Organic Sourdough Bread, GMO-free bagels with herb cream cheese, Pretzels, Fresh Baked Goods, Gluten Free Baked Goods, Ferments, Pesto, Tomato Sauce, Hot Sauce, Balsamic Vinegars, Apple Cider Vinegar, Jams, Fruit Juice, Wheatgrass shots, Infused Syrups, Herbs & Seasonings, Tea blends, Mushroom Inoculation Kits, Herbal Tinctures & Medicinal products

Natural Body Care: Hand-made soap, Body scrubs, Nail polish, Cleansing oil, Perfume, Bug spray, and Massage chairs!

Handmade Crafts: Jewelry, Candles, Leather goods, Pottery, Stained Glass, and Art.

Plant Starts: Vegetables, Flowers, Herbs, Shrubs

To-go foods: Bagels, Pretzel hand pies, Tamales, Empanadas, Popsicles, Coffee, Tea, Chai