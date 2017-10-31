Press release from Pan Harmonia:

Portraits of Langston

Music by Valerie Coleman • Poetry by Langston Hughes

Join us for music that will move, groove and thrill you!

Friday, November 10, 7:30 PM • St James Episcopal Church, Black Mountain

Sunday, November 12, 3 PM • Biltmore United Methodist Church, Asheville

Hwa-Jin Kim, piano • Kate Steinbeck, flute • Fred Lemmons, clarinet

Pan Harmonia brings you music you might not otherwise experience…a feast for the ears!

• “Share”- Belinda Reynolds’ hauntingly beautiful work for alto flute and piano

• “Legacy” – a deeply poignant work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, Jennifer Higdon

• “Portraits of Langston” – Valerie Coleman’s lyrical tour de tour for piano, clarinet and flute paired with the brilliant jazz poetry of Langston Hughes and music of Charles T. Griffes and William Bolcom

DISCOVER WHY Valerie Coleman and Jennifer Higdon are among the “Top 35 Female Composers in Classical Music.”

Valerie Coleman, “unhappy with the underrepresentation of musicians of color in the classical music world, founded Imani Winds,” and writes with “whiffs of jazz and evocative illustrations of the music of the South.”

Jennifer Higdon “writes smart music that is not ashamed to be tonal, and beautiful.”

$20 Advance / $25 Day of / $5 Students + Active Military

***This week only: 2 for 1 PROMO!***

K-12 teachers and their families admitted FREE to these concerts. We support you and thank you for your work! (Please, no children under 5 years of age.)