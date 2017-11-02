Press release from Park Ridge Health:
For millions of people, osteoarthritis is causing chronic pain and stealing their quality of life. If knee pain is keeping you from doing what you love, Park Ridge Health invites you to discover your options for getting relief from pain and getting back in action.
Join us for a special event to learn about NAVIO™ Robotic Assistance. Park Ridge Health is the first, and currently the only health care system in the region offering this innovative technology.
On Thursday, November 9, we invite you to discover how this leading-edge, robotic-assisted platform delivers accurate and precise results for patients, for both partial and total knee replacements.
During this event, you will hear directly from an orthopedic surgeon who is using this technology to individualize knee surgeries based on each patient’s unique anatomy.
Park Ridge Health Education Series Free Seminar:
NAVIO- A Breakthrough Technology for Knee Replacement
Thursday, November 9
6 – 7 p.m.
Hilton Asheville Biltmore Park
Pisgah Ballroom A
43 Town Square Boulevard, Asheville
Snacks and refreshments will be served.
Space is limited, so please call to reserve your spot.
Sign up by calling 855.PRH.LIFE (855.774.5433) or visit PRHevents
