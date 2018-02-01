Press release from Linda Dickinson:

The public is invited to view a photography exhibit at the Haywood County Public Library auditorium in Waynesville on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The works by photographer/artist Linda Dickinson are being presented through “Art Works @ The Library,” a collaboration of the Haywood County Arts Council and the library. Dickinson is a member of the Haywood County Arts Council. Her black-and-white photography show titled Waynesville and Environs, A Black & White Perspective is on display through March.