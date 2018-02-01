Press release from Linda Dickinson:
The public is invited to view a photography exhibit at the Haywood County Public Library auditorium in Waynesville on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The works by photographer/artist Linda Dickinson are being presented through “Art Works @ The Library,” a collaboration of the Haywood County Arts Council and the library. Dickinson is a member of the Haywood County Arts Council. Her black-and-white photography show titled Waynesville and Environs, A Black & White Perspective is on display through March.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.