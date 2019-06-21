Press release from the River Arts District Artists:

On the Second Saturday of each month, the River Arts District holds gallery walks with demonstrations, workshops, live music, wine tastings, delicious food, and more! Meander the mile-long district or hop on and off the free trolley and discover all that the “RAD” has to offer. There are more than 200 artists in the 23 buildings throughout the district. Most of them will be on hand to describe or show you their techniques and share their inspirations.

Most studios and galleries open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Special evening events are listed at the River Arts District Artists website.

Trolley Information: Park once and ride the free trolley, sponsored by Explore Asheville, throughout the district from 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Free parking is available at Riverview Station, Wedge Studios, and on Depot Street.