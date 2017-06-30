Press release from the office of Senator Phil Berger:
Raleigh, N.C. – Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) on Thursday announced the following members will serve on the Senate Redistricting Committee:
Chair: Ralph Hise (R-Mitchell)
Members: Dan Bishop (R-Mecklenburg), Dan Blue (D-Wake), Harry Brown (R-Onlsow), Ben Clark (D-Hoke),Warren Daniel (R-Burke), Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston), Brent Jackson (R-Sampson), Michael Lee (R-New Hanover), Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth), Paul Newton (R- Cabarrus), Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick), Erica Smith-Ingram (D-Northampton), Terry Van Duyn (D-Buncombe), and Trudy Wade (R-Guilford).
“I appreciate these members’ willingness to serve and their commitment to undertaking a fair and thorough redistricting process with ample notice and opportunities for public input once we receive instruction from the courts,” said Berger.
In the adjournment resolution, lawmakers commit to conduct a redistricting session no later than November 15 to provide an orderly and fair process to ensure adequate representation for North Carolina voters.
