Press release from Asheville Regional Airport:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an Airport Operating Certificate (AOC) to The Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority (GARAA) on June 28, 2017, officially recognizing the GARAA as the sole sponsor, owner and independent governing body of the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL).

“It is a milestone day for Asheville Regional Airport,” said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., executive director. “As with any airport governance structure, there were many details that needed to be worked out over time in order to make the final ownership transition with the FAA. And today, we can finally say that the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority is the sole sponsor, owner and operator of the Asheville Regional Airport. Our former sponsors at both the City of Asheville and Buncombe County were very supportive during this transition. Also of note, the North Carolina Assembly created the legislation that allowed this process to move forward. Thank you to everyone involved, and we look forward to continued success for the residents of our growing region.”

Asheville Regional Airport is the fourth largest commercial service airport (by passenger numbers) in North Carolina, and serves the western part of the state. The airport has seen three years of consecutive record growth, is nearing the completion of an $80 million airfield redevelopment that will result in a new runway and taxiway, and is also building a new parking garage. AVL is served by five airlines, Allegiant, American, Delta, Elite and United, who serve eleven nonstop destinations, including frequent daily connections to major hubs.

