Press release from Haywood Community College:

Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center and Haywood County Arts Council to Hold Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop November 25

Haywood Community College’s Small Business Center and Haywood County Arts Council will hold a Small Business Saturday Pop-Up Shop at the Arts Council on Saturday, November 25. The Pop-Up Shop will highlight the vibrant local small business climate and the talent of local artists and makers on the day to #ShopSmall.

The Pop-Up Shop will feature jewelry by No Ordinary Women and Glory Beads by Deb Parmele and custom accessories and home goods by Lola Mae Designs; in addition to the artisans, visitors can enjoy the Haywood County Arts Council “Small Works” exhibition.

According to Lindsey Solomon, Haywood County Arts Council Executive Director, “We are thrilled to partner with the HCC Small Business Center for a special Small Business Saturday artist pop-up in our gallery. Though some people don’t immediately think of artists as small business owners, they absolutely are. Supporting small, local businesses boosts our local economy and supporting artists specifically in their small businesses helps us live into our mission as the Haywood County Arts Council.”

HCC’s Small Business Center is a neighborhood champion for Shop Small on Small Business Saturday. This event is a great way to support local small businesses and buy unique handcrafted products all while keeping money in our local community.

HCC’s Small Business Center will host a Small Business Saturday Welcome Station live at the Haywood County Arts Council located at 86 North Main Street, Waynesville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Mark your calendar now to stop by and #ShopSmall.

Thinking about starting a business in Haywood County or growing an existing business? Take advantage of the programs, services, and resources provided by the Small Business Center. The NC Community College’s Small Business Center Network assists in starting an average of over 600 businesses each year. Small Business Centers have an economic impact in 90 percent of all NC Counties each year, helping to create and retain nearly 3,000 jobs annually.Visit SBC.Haywood.edu or call 828.627.4512 for additional information.