Press release from Knife & Fork:
Hold on to the weekend with our brunch-inspired cocktails & small bites!
Knife & Fork has been catering to the early risers for years with our brunch service. We thought it was finally time for the snooze-button crew to get in on the action. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff at Spoon will be ready to take care of you every Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. We will serve breakfast bar food like smoked sausages & deviled eggs alongside creative cocktails (beet bloody marys, anyone?).
We can’t wait to see you next Sunday!
Sunday Hours
Knife & Fork: 10am-3pm
Spoon: 3pm-8pm
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.