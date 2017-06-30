Press release from Henderson County Tourism Development Authority:

Don’t miss the 99th Annual Street Dance on Monday, July 17, featuring Walt Puckett as Caller, Bobby & Blue Ridge Tradition and Lake Lure Cloggers. The Street Dance has been a favorite tradition in Hendersonville, ever since the citizens took to the streets towelcome home the soldiers from WWI.

Bobby & Blue Ridge Tradition is a 5-piece bluegrass band based in Asheville, NC. They play crowd-favorites such as “Rocky Top,” “Salty Dog,” “Tennessee Waltz,” and “John Henry.” The band incorporates some great original songs in their shows. They’re not afraid to include crossover material from artists such asHank Williams, Bob Dylan Chuck Berry, and many others into their well-defined, classic sound.

Lake Lure Cloggers are a recreational/social clogging group located in Lake Lure, NC. They perform at local festivals, charity events, senior centers and private parties and dance to many different types of music – from Bluegrass & Country to 80s.

Bring a chair; admission is free. Enjoy mountain heritage music and dancing every Monday through August 14 from 7:00-9:00pm at the Visitors Center, 201 South Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville, NC. Audience seating area opens after 5:30pm; early admission is strictly prohibited. Please leave your pets comfortably at home, Hendersonville City ordinance prohibits animals in the event area. No alcoholic beverages, backpacks or coolers allowed.

At 6:30 pm, caller Walt Puckett will teach audience members some basic Appalachian square dance steps, so everyone can join in the fun.

In case of inclement weather the dance will be postponed until 8:00pm; if the weather does not improve by 8:00pm the performance will be cancelled.

For additional information call Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at (828) 693-9708, 800-828-4244 or online at www.visithendersonvillenc.org.

The Street Dance is an event of Henderson County Tourism Development Authority.