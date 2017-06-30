Press release:

The 18th season of Tryon’s most popular summer event – Summer Tracks – continues on Friday, July 7 with Big Sound Harbor. The show begins at 7 p.m. in Rogers Park.

Aptly named, Big Sound Harbor produces a big sound with horns, keys, and rippin’ electric guitars. Band leader and lead singer Dulci Ellenberger adds to the mix with a voice that combines elements of Motown, Folk, and Soul. The band—whose members also play in the famed Holy Ghost Tent Revival—brings their big sound to original works, as well as covers that pay homage to some of the greats of our time, including Aretha Franklin and Sharon Jones. With a deep respect for the origins of Motown and Soul, Big Sound Harbor aims to transport the audience, elevating the sense of humanity in us all by delivering quality, heartfelt music directly to their ears. Big Sound Harbor features Dulci Ellenberger (vocals, rhythm guitar), (Kevin Williams (bass), Ross Montsinger (drums), Stephen Murray (Trumpet, keys), Matt Martin (lead guitar), Hank Widmer (trombone, clarinet) and Charlie Humphrey (trumpet, keys).

As with all Summer Tracks concerts, the show is free, though a voluntary donation at the gate is encouraged. Audience donations along with the generous sponsorships of local businesses and individuals make these shows possible. Manna Cabana’s delicious fresh food and home made ice cream, water and soft drinks will be for sale.

Summer Tracks is produced by the Town of Tryon in affiliation with Peter Eisenbrown of Blockparty Productions. For more information about Summer Tracks and the performers visit www.summertracks.com.

Remaining concerts:

• July 21 Even Cowgirls Get The Blues: The music of Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash and Lucinda Williams. Featuring vocals by Peggy Ratusz, Ellen Trnka and Mare Carmody with a stellar 6 piece backing band.

• Aug 4 Blair Crimmins and The Hookers. Ragtime, Dixieland, Jump performed by a cookin’ 6 piece band. Get ready to Shimmy, Shake, Rattle and Roar!

• Aug 18 Seth Walker. Seth is a diverse talent encompassing blues and swing styles in his music with great songwriting. His band is known for making audiences stand up, dance, swoon a little and then clap for more.