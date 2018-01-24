Press release from Breeden’s campaign:

Taylon Breeden has announced her candidacy for Buncombe County Commissioner District 3.

Taylon Breeden is a community leader that calls Leicester, North Carolina home. She and her husband run a fainting goat farm and are advocates for protecting our streams, mountains, and farm land.

Taylon is co-founder of Goat Yoga Asheville that gained national attention on HBO and Southern Living last year. She is the Democratic Cluster Leader over precincts 52.1, 53.1, 63.1, 68.1, 69.1.

“I come from a proud family that has been involved with public service for as long as I can remember. My father is a retired police officer, and always told me it is up to us to protect our fellow man. I am inspired to help make a difference in our beautiful mountain community. We need to create more living wage jobs, improve our schools, and make our environment – especially our water, a top priority, “​Taylon said

Taylon identifies herself as “a mover and a shaker.” She recently helped launch Rudaroo Radio — a streaming station that “Unites the Underground” with over 60 DJs from Berlin to San Diego that only play local music from their region.

“This station will help empower local musicians to be heard and discovered. It’s neat to see listeners from Dublin listening to Asheville musicians.”

Taylon is an avid hiker. She understands how valuable having clean water and protected land is for our families, farmers, and our future. She helped push for the resolution for renewable energy in Buncombe County that passed in December 2017. She has spoke out against Duke Energy’s rate hike to clean up their coal ash and promises to be a voice for the environment.

Taylon helped organize the “Looking for America” March for Bernie Sanders in 2016, and Worked as a Field Director for “Work for Progress” for Hilary Clinton and Roy Cooper’s Campaign.

Taylon’s top priority is finding solutions to the mental health and addiction problems that Western North Carolina currently faces.

“I didn’t realize how poor our mental health care system was until my family experienced it first hand. The majority of our society’s problems of homelessness, drug abuse, and crime stem from our lack of affordable treatment for mental illness and addiction. No one chooses to have a mental illness, why are we treating them like they do?” Taylon stated.

You will often find Taylon raising funds for organizations that help others or on the front line of marches protecting human rights. She has helped raise funds for Leicester Community Center, Children’s Miracle Network, and the North Carolina Hemp Commission. She helped break ground on the outdoor learning center at Hall Fletcher Elementary School.

“I think the difference between myself, and other candidates, is I understand the struggles of the younger generation. I hope to inspire others to get engaged with the political process, because our future is at stake. We have to get the young voters out to vote this year. “