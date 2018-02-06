Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:
HENDRSONVILLE, N.C. – Due to a water main break in the Fletcher/Arden area, Pardee UNC Health Care announced at 8:44 this morning that all facilities at the Mission Pardee Health campus have been closed until further notice. This includes the YMCA, Pardee Urgent Care, all physician practices, Southeastern Sports Medicine, and Pardee Rehabilitation and Aquatic Therapy. Pardee officials are encouraging patients who need immediate care to go to the next closest emergency facilities: Park Ridge Health and Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care. The Pardee Urgent Care located off Four Seasons Blvd in Hendersonville remains open.
Pardee officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide ongoing updates via Facebook and Twitter.
Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. For more information, visit www.pardeehospital.org.
UPDATE from Mission Health at 1:46 p.m.:
All facilities at the Mission-Pardee Campus have been closed today with anticipated re-opening on a normal schedule tomorrow, unless otherwise notified. Mission Health impacted locations include the following facilities:
- Mission Vista Family Health
- Mission Pharmacy
- Mission Imaging
- Mission Spine Center
- Carolina Spine & Neurosurgery Center
Patients who need immediate care can always visit the closest Mission My Care Now, which offers walk-in visits and currently has extended hours, or patients can visit the Mission Virtual Clinic online by accessing from any computer or smart phone.
For more information please visit www.mission-health.org.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.