Press release from Pardee UNC Health Care:

HENDRSONVILLE, N.C. – Due to a water main break in the Fletcher/Arden area, Pardee UNC Health Care announced at 8:44 this morning that all facilities at the Mission Pardee Health campus have been closed until further notice. This includes the YMCA, Pardee Urgent Care, all physician practices, Southeastern Sports Medicine, and Pardee Rehabilitation and Aquatic Therapy. Pardee officials are encouraging patients who need immediate care to go to the next closest emergency facilities: Park Ridge Health and Sisters of Mercy Urgent Care. The Pardee Urgent Care located off Four Seasons Blvd in Hendersonville remains open.

Pardee officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide ongoing updates via Facebook and Twitter.

Pardee UNC Health Care is a not-for-profit community hospital founded in 1953 and is managed by UNC Health Care. For more information, visit www.pardeehospital.org.