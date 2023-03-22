Press release from the City of Asheville:

The City seeks community voices in the City’s growth and future by having community members serve on a Board/Commission. The deadline for applications are April 2, 2023 and April 30, 2023, see below for specific board/commission application deadlines.

Interested community members can find more information regarding vacancies and the application process by visiting the Boards and Commissions webpage. Community members who are considering serving on a City board or commission can also check out the latest Asheville Asks for frequently asked questions answered.

The following boards/commissions are accepting applications until April 2, 2023 for consideration of appointment on April 11:

Alcoholic Beverage Control Board

Audit Committee

Civil Service Board

Homeless Initiative Advisory Committee

Housing Authority

Mountain Community Capital Fund

Neighborhood Advisory Committee

The following boards/commissions are accepting applications for summer cycle vacancies until April 30, 2023:

African American Heritage Committee

Airport Authority (Greater Asheville)

Buncombe County TourismDevelopment Authority

Civic Center Commission

Historic Resources Commission

Human Relations Commission

Multimodal Transportation Commission

Neighborhood Advisory Committee

Planning and Zoning Commission

Public Art and Cultural Commission

Sustainability Advisory Committee