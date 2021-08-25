Press release from The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm:

As a result of the current rise in new COVID-19 cases in Madison County and Western North Carolina region, The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm (Hot Springs, NC) will be rescheduled for June 3-5, 2022, instead of the inaugural September 2021 dates. All tickets sold for 2021 remain valid for the new date. Ticket purchasers for the 2021 event will receive an email within the week with details about refunds and rollover tickets. More information is available at GatheringAtPaintRockFarm.com.

“It’s so sad that we won’t be able to welcome our community to Paint Rock Farm for an amazing weekend of togetherness, music, arts, and reconnecting outdoors, but this decision to reschedule is what our city and community needs right now to stay safe and get through this pandemic,” said Chris Nelson and Tama Dickerson, owners of Paint Rock Farm. “Very soon, there will be a time and place to celebrate with our loved ones, old friends, and new friends, and The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm will be there in June 2022. In the meantime, we urge and ask everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public officials so we can gather together soon.”

WHAT: The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm

WHEN: June 3-5, 2022

WHERE: Paint Rock Farm, 1295 Paint Rock Road, Hot Springs, NC

TICKETS: VIP, General Admission, and Camping Passes Available on Wednesday, July 21st at 12pm ET

The Gathering at Paint Rock Farm is created by Chris Nelson and Tama Dickerson, co-owners of Paint Rock Farm, music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, that believe in sourcing and spotlighting the best of regional musicians, artists, teachers, vendors, and community partners. “We have carefully curated a family friendly experience that blends music, nature, and spirit and transcends beyond just another music festival,” says Chris Nelson. “The last 18 months have brought us both a challenge and an opportunity to discover who we want to be and how we want to live. Nature has come to the forefront as one of the most powerful healing agents of this time. Hundreds of guests came to Paint Rock Farm in 2020 to safely find solace and renewal in nature, including many talented musicians, and the idea of a music festival was born,” says Tama Dickerson. “This is an opportunity to spend 3 days making new connections, learning from each other, and creating a bright new future that embraces our diversity and brings our relationship to nature back into the forefront of our lives.”

A limited number of Advance GA passes will be available for $125, and Regular (GA) passes will be available for $150 afterwards. Each GA pass includes entry to the event and a walk-in, primitive camping site. VIP passes are currently $250 in advance and $300 for full-price tickets for one person and feature premium stage viewing; access to VIP Lounge with amenities; daily happy hour service with complimentary food and beverages; continental breakfast each morning, private restrooms and showers and more to be announced soon. The Gathering will also offer upgraded passes such as a Car Camping Pass, which features (1) designated camping spot measuring 20’x20’ and is reserved for up to 4 guests and one vehicle. An RV Camping Pass featuring a 20X30 space (without hook up), youth passes and family ticket packages. Single day passes for this event are not available at this time.

Festival tickets all include general entry to the event and overnight camping. Children under the age of 5 years old will be admitted free.

