Federally recognized non-profit and government organizations may now submit applications through the online application portal until Wednesday, May 17. The Tourism Product Development Fund (TPDF) was created to provide financial assistance through grants, loan guarantees, or pledges of debt service to major tourism capital projects that will increase patronage of lodging properties and further economic development in Buncombe County.

PROJECTS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA TO BE ELIGIBLE:

• Applicant must be a federally recognized non-profit organization or government entity.

• If the applicant is a non-profit organization, the organization must have been in operation for at least 2 years at the time of application.

• Project must be principally located in Buncombe County.

• Project must be a major tourism capital project that furthers economic development in Buncombe County.

• Project must demonstrate ability to increase patronage of lodging facilities in Buncombe County by attracting tourists, business travelers, or both.

• Project must not solely benefit a single lodging owner, lodging property, or be situated on a lodging property.

• At time of application, applicant must have legal control of the property through recorded deed or long-term lease agreement. If property is owned by a municipal partner, such as the City or County, a non-profit organization may provide a letter of support or other agreement with the municipal partner.

• Applicant must show how a minimum of a 1-to-1 funding match to the requested grant amount will be achieved (excluding in-kind goods and services.)

• Applicant must demonstrate how the proposed project aligns with the Authority’s strategic imperatives that ladder up to broader community goals:

– Delivering balanced and sustainable growth

– Encouraging safe and responsible travel

– Engaging and inviting more diverse audiences

– Promoting and supporting Asheville’s creative spirit.

More information on the TPDF grant process, evaluation criteria, and FAQs can be found in the Program Guidelines. If you have questions about the TPDF process or requirements, please email grants@exploreasheville.com.

The BCTDA will host an information session Tuesday April 18, 2023, 3:30–5 pm at Explore Asheville’s offices located at 27 College Place. The session will include information on the application process, funding requirements, and timeline as well as an opportunity for Q&A.

TPDF 2023 CYCLE SCHEDULE

• April 3: Program Guidelines and Timeline Released

• April 12: TPDF Phase 1 Application Opens

• April 18: TPDF Information Session

• May 17: TPDF Phase I Application Closes

• June 15: Phase I Applicants Notified and Invited to Phase II

• August 31: Phase II Application Closes

• Week of September 11: Project Presentations

• Week of September 18: Project Site Visits

• October 25: Funding Recommendations Presented to BCTDA Board