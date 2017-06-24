Press release:

The Transylvania Community Arts Council in Brevard, NC has been chosen to open the national touring exhibit “Through the Needle’s Eye 2017” sponsored by The Embroiderers’ Guild of America. The exhibit will be at the TC Arts Council from August 16 – September 15. It will then go on tour.

About the exhibit: The Embroiderers’ Guild of America acknowledges the value of needlework in art and history. The National Exhibit is a representative selection of the best in artistic and technical works. It is through the needle’s eye that EGA embraces both traditional and contemporary needlework while expanding the perception of embroidery as an art form.

The TC Arts Council Gallery is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street in downtown Brevard, NC. Exhibit hours for this show will be Monday – Friday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturdays 10 am – 4 pm. This is a free exhibit. For more information call TC Arts Council at (828)884.2787 or go to www.tcarts.org. To learn more about the Embroiderers’ Guild of America and this National Exhibit go to http://www.egausa.org/index.php/resources/ega-blog/1032-national-exhibt-21-2 .